Tamil Nadu Polls: Getting ready for dance of democracy

By Express News Service

From February 26, the date on which MCC came into force, till April 4, Rs 433.92 crore unaccounted cash and valuables have been seized, in Tamil Nadu. Till April 3rd, the seizure stood at Rs 428.46 crore

Voters can get real time voting percentage from ‘Voter turnout’ mobile app introduced by EC

As many as, 3,538 braille coded voters identity cards has been issued across the State

Tendered votes

If a voter found her vote was already cast by someone, the voter will be allowed to vote through paper ballot as per the rule 49(p) of The Conduct of Elections Rules 1961. The voter haves to prove authenticity up to the satisfaction of the presiding officer, only then they can exercise right to vote under 49 (p) of election rules

The list of documents authorized by EC for voting

Digital voters identity card Passport Driving License Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office PAN Card Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR MNREGA Job Card Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour Pension document with photograph Aadhaar Card

88,937 polling booths

All booths to have Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT)

46,203 Live streaming through web cameras