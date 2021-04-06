STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Polls: Getting ready for dance of democracy

From February 26, the date on which MCC came into force, till April 4, Rs 433.92 crore unaccounted cash and valuables have been seized, in Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

Voters can get real time voting percentage from ‘Voter turnout’ mobile app introduced by EC

As many as, 3,538 braille coded voters identity cards has been issued across the State

Tendered votes

If a voter found her vote was already cast by someone, the voter will be allowed to vote through paper ballot as per the rule 49(p) of The Conduct of Elections Rules 1961.  The voter haves to prove authenticity up to the satisfaction of the presiding officer, only then they can exercise right to vote under 49 (p) of election rules

The list of documents authorized by EC for voting

Digital voters identity card  Passport Driving License  Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office  PAN Card  Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR  MNREGA Job Card Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour  Pension document with photograph Aadhaar Card

88,937  polling booths

All booths to have Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT)

46,203 Live streaming through web cameras

