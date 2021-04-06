STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu records 39.61% votes by 1 pm, Chennai's voter turnout at 37.16%

Virudhunagar leads with 41.79 percent polling, followed by Villupuram with 41.68 percent

Published: 06th April 2021 02:27 PM

AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran casts his vote with his family at a school in Adyar. (Express Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 39.61 percent votes were polled across the state in the Assembly elections by 1 pm on Tuesday.

Virudhunagar leads with 41.79 percent polling, followed by Villupuram with 41.68 percent.

The lowest voter percentage of 32.29 was polled in Tirunelveli.

Chennai's voter turnout stands at 37.16 percent.  

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu voters flout COVID-19 norms at polling booths

Speaking to reporters, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said polling was being conducted smoothly. "In a few constituencies, polling was delayed for a brief period due to glitches in EVM and VVPAT machines," he said.

On a complaint of Thondamuthur DMK candidate Karthikeyan Sivasenapathy that he was prevented from entering a booth, the EC has sought a report from the DEO, said Sahoo.

Sahoo said there were no law and order problems, adding that everything is under control. 

