Tamil Nadu records 39.61% votes by 1 pm, Chennai's voter turnout at 37.16%

CHENNAI: About 39.61 percent votes were polled across the state in the Assembly elections by 1 pm on Tuesday.

Virudhunagar leads with 41.79 percent polling, followed by Villupuram with 41.68 percent.

The lowest voter percentage of 32.29 was polled in Tirunelveli.

Chennai's voter turnout stands at 37.16 percent.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said polling was being conducted smoothly. "In a few constituencies, polling was delayed for a brief period due to glitches in EVM and VVPAT machines," he said.

On a complaint of Thondamuthur DMK candidate Karthikeyan Sivasenapathy that he was prevented from entering a booth, the EC has sought a report from the DEO, said Sahoo.

Sahoo said there were no law and order problems, adding that everything is under control.