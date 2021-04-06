STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Teachers struggle to reach polling station in Coimbatore

Teachers from ten government schools in Valparai struggled to reach their polling stations on Monday as they were shifted in the district at the eleventh hour.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Teachers from ten government schools in Valparai struggled to reach their polling stations on Monday as they were shifted in the district at the eleventh hour.Further, the teachers could not cast their votes in the Valparai seat due to the transfer despite having election duty certificates (EDC) issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A teacher, on condition of anonymity, explained that those with EDCs issued by the ECI would be able to cast their votes as usual at their polling booths if deputed in their native constituencies. “But, now I will not be able to vote in the Valparai constituency on April 6,” he said. “As the orders were received only on Monday morning, we had a lot of difficult in reaching the allotted polling stations.” 

Nine teachers with EDCs to cast votes in Valparai have been transferred to Coimbatore North, Pollachi, Sulur constituencies, sources said. An official said that the transfers were made due to staff shortage. We have assured the teachers that they would be able to cast postal votes on April 9.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections Coimbatore
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp