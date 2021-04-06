Viral video lands DMK leader KN Nehru in trouble

TIRUCHY: Days after a video of DMK principal secretary K N Nehru advising cadre to provide money to voters went viral on social media, the Musiri Police on Monday booked the DMK leader under various sections. He was booked under five sections — Section 294 (foul language in public places), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 161 (e) and 161 (h) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 ( Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act. In the video, the DMK leader was found talking in vulgar language and advising cadre to provide money to voters. Following this, a complaint was filed by a static surveillance team.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Allahabad HC takes notice of COVID-19 surge in UP, asks authorities to enforce protocol
Two bomb blasts within 48 hours at West Bengal's Galsi
Lawmakers call YouTube Kids a 'wasteland of vapid' content
CBI lodges preliminary inquiry to probe corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh
COVID-19: Jharkhand to shut schools from Wednesday; shops, restaurants to remain closed after 8 pm