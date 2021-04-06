Viral video lands DMK leader KN Nehru in trouble

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Days after a video of DMK principal secretary K N Nehru advising cadre to provide money to voters went viral on social media, the Musiri Police on Monday booked the DMK leader under various sections. He was booked under five sections — Section 294 (foul language in public places), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 161 (e) and 161 (h) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 ( Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act. In the video, the DMK leader was found talking in vulgar language and advising cadre to provide money to voters. Following this, a complaint was filed by a static surveillance team.