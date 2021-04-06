STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | COVID positive DMK MP Kanimozhi votes wearing PPE kit during Tamil Nadu polls 

Ahead of the arrival of people infected with the coronavirus, all personnel in polling stations donned the PPE kits and facilitated their voting.

Published: 06th April 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Covid positive DMK leader Kanimozhi casts her vote in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ R.Satish Babu)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, who is being treated for COVID-19, on Tuesday voted at a polling station here by wearing the Personal Protective Equipment kit.

Also, a number of others being treated for the virus voted here and in other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Kanimozhi, also DMK's women's wing secretary, arrived in an ambulance from the hospital where she is being treated for the infection and voted with the PPE kit on.

She had tested positive for the virus on April 3.

Ahead of the arrival of people infected with the coronavirus, all personnel in polling stations donned the PPE kits and facilitated their voting.

The premises were sanitised later.

The last hour (6 pm-7 pm) of polling was earmarked for COVID-19-infected voters or those suspected to be infected by the virus.

The total number of people, who chose to vote using PPEs despite being infected by the virus, is not known immediately.

Kanimozhi Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Coronavirus
