‘Where’s our bribe?’: Locals protest ahead of polls in Rasipuram

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The days of cash-for-votes being an underhanded, hush-hush affair seem to be far behind. On Monday, a few residents of Pattanam village in Rasipuram Assembly constituency staged a road roko, brazenly demanding money from political parties in return for their votes.

The protesters parked their two-wheelers across the road to block traffic, and raised slogans questioning why they had not received a single rupee from the parties yet. “With just a few hours left for the polls, political parties are refusing to give us money. But other people in and around the village got Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per vote,” they said. The protest shocked many as the Election Commission of India has been raising awareness against taking bribes for votes.

On receiving information, Rasipuram police officials rushed to the spot and brought in five protesters for inquiry. Commenting on the protest, Rasipuram Deputy Superintendent of Police G Balamurugan said that a case would be registered against the protesters on getting a detailed report from flying squad officials. “No arrest has been made so far,” he said, adding that five or more may be booked after the inquiry.