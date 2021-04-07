STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Heat, Covid add to polling officers’ woes

Several officers were asked to report to duty on Monday 3 pm itself and had to stay overnight at respective booths.

Published: 07th April 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Every election duty brings its own set of worries for government school/college teachers and government staff about which place they would be posted, how far it would be from their homes, and how the conditions would be. However, the pandemic has caused additional worry over safety and hygiene. Several officers were asked to report to duty on Monday 3 pm itself and had to stay overnight at respective booths. TNIE visited certain booths in Manganampatti, Kalabam, Alangudi, Karambakudi and Aranthangi and was witnessed to poor facilities and cramped spaces.

The small rooms which barely had place for four people to sit were the rooms were these officers had to sleep on Monday night. With the temperatures soaring, and Covid, officers say they spent a wistful night.

"The rooms weren't even cleaned properly. We came in the afternoon on Monday and had to first clean all the rooms. The machines were then brought in. We have two police officers, ITBP officers, and teachers, both male and female. This school where the booth is set up has just few big rooms. The 4 police & ITBP officers shared a room. The 3 male polling officers shared a room and the three female officers shared a room. It was an absolute nightmare. The rooms had no ventilation and the fans barely worked. Isn't the election commission supposed to make arrangements? Due to Covid, there is a constant fear in our minds about contracting the virus too," said a polling officer in a booth in Alangudi.

Another issue was transportation. "I have been posted more than 30 km away from my house. Our duty will get over post 11 pm probably. I don't know how I will go home. I don't have any vehicle with me. I will have to take a lift from someone, or stay here again tonight," said another polling officer.

Poorly Maintained Toilets

Sanitation for women, as always, remained a hassle. Even when this reporter visited the washrooms in few of the booths, the experience was far from pleasant.

For women officers on their periods, it was a nightmare.

"The condition of the toilets is deplorable. We had a hard time taking a shower in the morning. There is no facility for disposal of napkins and this is a problem faced in several booths. We expected the Election Commission to make better arrangements," said a woman officer.

With several people not wearing masks and maintaining social distance, officers had a tough time controlling voters. "The fear of Covid is dancing on our heads. We had to spend half the time making people wear their masks and maintain distance. Many wanted to take the gloves off as it was sticky. We also had Covid positive voters in the evening. We feel that was an unnecessary step and could have been done through postal ballots. We are risking our lives," said an officer.

Officers said that food isn't even an issue compared to the others and they have gotten used to bad food over the years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
election duty hygiene safety
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp