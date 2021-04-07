IMA requests PM Modi to vaccinate all above 18 years to mitigate Covid surge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that Covid-19 vaccination should be opened for all above 18 years to mitigate recent surge of the pandemic.

The IMA also suggested restrictions for all non-essential activities like cinema, cultural, religious events and sports and also to make vaccination certificates mandatory to receive products under the public distribution system (PDS). In its letter, the IMA Headquarters said, “It is painful to note that in spite of the efforts by the government, cases are increasing in the country.

The guidelines enforced for test, trace, and treat concept promulgated by the Ministry of Health was actively being implemented across the country.” “However, emergent complacency, mass gathering without masks, non-compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviours and deterrent mutations in the virus had surpassed the efforts.

Vaccination against Covid stands as a single evidence-based resource for us to restrict the cases and pave the way for herd immunity. At present, we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, our vaccination strategy needs to be geared up with immediate effort on war footing,” the IMA said.

All citizens above 18 years of age shall be permitted to receive Covid-19 vaccine. Walk-in Covid vaccination should be available for all, free of cost at their nearest possible place, the IMA said. Private sector family clinics also shall be included actively in the vaccination drive. District-level vaccine task force team shall be constituted with public, private participation.