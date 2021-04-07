STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

IMA requests PM Modi to vaccinate all above 18 years to mitigate Covid surge

Vaccination against Covid stands as a single evidence-based resource for us to restrict the cases and pave the way for herd immunity.

Published: 07th April 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that Covid-19 vaccination should be opened for all above 18 years to mitigate recent surge of the pandemic.

The IMA also suggested restrictions for all non-essential activities like cinema, cultural, religious events and sports and also to make vaccination certificates mandatory to receive products under the public distribution system (PDS). In its letter, the IMA Headquarters said, “It is painful to note that in spite of the efforts by the government, cases are increasing in the country.

The guidelines enforced for test, trace, and treat concept promulgated by the Ministry of Health was actively being implemented across the country.” “However, emergent complacency, mass gathering without masks, non-compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviours and deterrent mutations in the virus had surpassed the efforts.

Vaccination against Covid stands as a single evidence-based resource for us to restrict the cases and pave the way for herd immunity. At present, we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, our vaccination strategy needs to be geared up with immediate effort on war footing,” the IMA said.

All citizens above 18 years of age shall be permitted to receive Covid-19 vaccine. Walk-in Covid vaccination should be available for all, free of cost at their nearest possible place, the IMA said. Private sector family clinics also shall be included actively in the vaccination drive. District-level vaccine task force team shall be constituted with public, private participation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMA COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp