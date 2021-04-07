STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Roughhouse: BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan accused of bribing voters

Jayakumar told TNIE that his supporters caught a few BJP members handing out tokens, which read ‘For Sri Ganapathy Agencies’, allegedly meant to distribute cash for votes later.

Published: 07th April 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress candidate for Coimbatore South constituency Mayura Jayakumar and his supporters staged a protest against Vanathi Srinivasan | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Candidates of MNM, Congress and NTK accused their rival Vanathi Srinivasan of the BJP of trying to influence voters in Coimbatore South constituency. MNM chief Kamal Haasan who arrived in the city from Chennai submitted a petition to the Returning Officer seeking Vanathi’s disqualification. Mayura Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar and NTK candidate Abdul Wahab staged a road roko on Chetti Street demanding action against Vanathi.  

Jayakumar told TNIE that his supporters caught a few BJP members handing out tokens, which read ‘For Sri Ganapathy Agencies’, allegedly meant to distribute cash for votes later.  The candidates called off the protest after police officers gave them an assurance of registering an FIR and closing the shop. Vanathi took to Twitter to respond to allegations, “It (the protest) is stage-managed to defame my party cadre and to attribute reasons for my victory. No truth in the allegation.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vanathi Srinivasan BJP Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp