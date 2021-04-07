STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stigma blamed as Covid patients keep off voting

Only thirteen Covid-19 patients out of a total of 111 persons undergoing treatment in the district exercised their democratic right on Tuesday.

Published: 07th April 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

Representational Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Only thirteen Covid-19 patients out of a total of 111 persons undergoing treatment in the district exercised their democratic right on Tuesday. Stigma attached to the illness is cited as reason for the majority of infected person not turning up to vote.

Senior doctors in the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital they said, "As per ECI guidelines, on Tuesday doctors and Health staff visited  patients in isolation in private and government hospitals to ascertain if they were willing to cast their votes. While a few patients came forward most people fearing stigma backed away."

Doctors added, "Patients asked us if we could not wear the PPE and not travel in the ambulance. They were afraid that when they reached the polling booths someone would identify them and refuse to interact with them after their isolation was completed."

Deputy Director of Health Services PR Gemini said, "A total of 13 people had cast their votes. Among them, six patients were from Palacode constituency, two each from Pennagaram and Pappireddipatti constituencies and three from Dharmapuri. Meanwhile, all Covid-19 patients from Harur constituencies did not choose to cast their votes."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 PPE voting
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp