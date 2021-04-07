Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Fans see message in stars’ voting style

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Symbolism matters, especially when it comes from influencers on election day. Minutes after actors Ajith and Vijay stepped out to vote, their fans got busy decoding the sub-textual political message behind their accessories and outfits, setting social media channels on fire.

While Ajith wore a black mask with red straps ‑which was construed as being in keeping with the DMK flag’s colours ‑­ Vijay rode a red-and-black bicycle to his booth. Was it intentional or mere coincidence?

Actor Ponvannan drew a portrait of the ‘red and black’ mask and bicycle, and uploaded the same on social media on Tuesday morning, when polling was underway.

Vijay went to his booth in Neelankarai in style -- on a bicycle.

Some said politicians campaigned for many days to highlight the problems faced by the people due to the rise in prices of petrol and diesel. But Vijay conveyed the point in a few seconds by simply riding a bicycle.

After a couple of hours, Vijay’s public relations in-charge clarified that the only reason the actor rode a bicycle was that he had to pass through small streets to reach the booth and there would be no space to park his car.

Ajith, meanwhile, courted controversy after he grabbed the cellphone out of a fan’s hand, allegedly for coming close without wearing a mask. He returned it a while later. The actor also apologised to those around before leaving.