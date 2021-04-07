STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Fans see message in stars’ voting style

While Ajith wore a black mask with red straps ‑which was construed as being in keeping with the DMK flag’s colours ‑­ Vijay rode a red-and-black bicycle to his booth.

Published: 07th April 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay going to the polling booth via cycle, in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

Actor Vijay going to the polling booth via cycle, in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Symbolism matters, especially when it comes from influencers on election day. Minutes after actors Ajith and Vijay stepped out to vote, their fans got busy decoding the sub-textual political message behind their accessories and outfits, setting social media channels on fire.

Actor Ponvannan drew a portrait
of the ‘red and black’ mask and bicycle

While Ajith wore a black mask with red straps ‑which was construed as being in keeping with the DMK flag’s colours ‑­ Vijay rode a red-and-black bicycle to his booth. Was it intentional or mere coincidence?

Actor Ponvannan drew a portrait of the ‘red and black’ mask and bicycle, and uploaded the same on social media on Tuesday morning, when polling was underway.

Vijay went to his booth in Neelankarai in style -- on a bicycle.

Some said politicians campaigned for many days to highlight the problems faced by the people due to the rise in prices of petrol and diesel. But Vijay conveyed the point in a few seconds by simply riding a bicycle.

After a couple of hours, Vijay’s public relations in-charge clarified that the only reason the actor rode a bicycle was that he had to pass through small streets to reach the booth and there would be no space to park his car.

Ajith, meanwhile, courted controversy after he grabbed the cellphone out of a fan’s hand, allegedly for coming close without wearing a mask. He returned it a while later. The actor also apologised to those around before leaving.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections ajith Vijay Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu polls Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp