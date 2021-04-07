Tamil Nadu elections: Work from home gives them will, time to go vote

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Many a campaign has been held by the Election Commission to raise awareness among people, especially the youth, on exercising their franchise.

However, not every time can one travel to their hometown to get inked, thanks to their hectic lifestyle.

However, this time probably, the tables have turned. Call it the ‘pandemic effect’, the work from home option has enabled more youth to come forward and cast their votes this time.

“Usually, we are given a day off to vote. But to just come down for that day and return to our workplace on time is taxing. Sometimes, there is a job pending as well. Given all that, only if employees can manage a long weekend, they go for voting. Many of my colleagues, and even I had missed out on voting chances several times,” says Abul Hassan, an IT professional from Tiruchy. “This time, however, we had it easy. Our employer in Chennai hasn’t called us back yet, and we are continuing to work from home. So, most of us are in our hometowns,” he adds.

K Akil from Karur, who works at a multi-national company in Bengaluru, shares the same opinion. “If there was no work from home, I might not have come this time,” she says.

“This time, I did not even take a half-day leave. I was at the polling station by 8 am, was guided to the booth, got inked and walked back home. It did not take over 30 minutes,” she adds.

Kamaal, a DMK functionary who oversees booth agents in the locality, says: “Many youth in this locality are employed ar MNCs in Chennai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi. I know a fair share of them who missed the 2019 Parliamentary elections and the previous Assembly polls. This time, however, the turnout was impressive.”