Velumani vs Sivasenapathy brawl continues on poll day

Sources said that AIADMK and BJP cadre surrounded Sivasenapathy and entered into a heated argument following which the DMK leader was escorted out of the place by his party members and police.

Published: 07th April 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani

Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A minor scuffle broke out between DMK and AIADMK cadres at a polling booth in Selvapuram after Thondamuthur DMK candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy visited the place on Tuesday. Members of both parties petitioned Collector S Nagarajan, blaming each other for the incident.

Sources said that AIADMK and BJP cadre surrounded Sivasenapathy and entered into a heated argument following which the DMK leader was escorted out of the place by his party members and police. Blaming AIADMK candidate SP Velumani and his supporters for the incident, Sivasenapathy said that a few AIADMK members, including the party’s youth wing functionary R Chandrasekar, tried to assault him.

He sought action against Velumani. Meanwhile, Chandrasekar, accused of threatening Senapathy submitted a statement to the DEO stating he was not present in booth when the incident happened. 

