Cast vote? Visit this Pollachi hotel for 5%  off on meals

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: From receiving traditional invites to vote to getting discounts for voting — electors in Pollachi have seen it all this election season. People with inked fingers got a five per cent discount on their bill at a hotel in Pollachi on Tuesday. Amutha Surabhi Hotel located at Unjavelampatti on Pollachi-Udumalai Road came up with the initiative to encourage 100 per cent polling. Couples were offered additional 5 per cent discount on their bill amount.

A Murugasamy, cashier of the hotel, said the owner Manojkumar announced the discount a week ago to attract voters as incentive for voting. He added that this was not the first time the hotel had done this.

Additionally, the hotel management gave the five per cent discount even for purchases from their bakery and even for having a cup of tea, said the cashier. A couple from Udumalai said that they learnt about the initiative on their way to cast their votes and called it an attractive offer. The hotel extended the offer till Thursday night since many of the voters could have missed it on Tuesday and Wednesday.