Tamil Nadu Election: Voter turnout breakup

Amid rising Covid concerns, Tamil Nadu registered a slightly lower polling per cent in the Assembly polls on Tuesday. The final figure released by the Election Commission – 72.78 per cent – is 2.03 per cent lower than the 2016 Assembly poll figure
FLOW STOPPERS
A quick glance at the list of items seized in the past week
- Rs 161.84 Cr seized by flying squad
- Rs 74.86 Cr seized by Income Tax
- Rs 5.27 Cr worth liquor bottles seized
- Rs 2.2 Cr worth Tobacco & Ganja seized
- Rs 4 lakh worth diamond seized
- Rs 173.19 Cr worth gold seized
- Rs 3.17 Cr worth silver seized
- Rs 7 lakh worth other ornaments seized
- Rs 1.95 Cr worth sarees and cloths seized
- Rs 23.14 Cr worth vessels and other freebies seized
- Rs 55 lakh in foreign currencies seized