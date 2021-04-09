STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore Corporation to start mobile Covid vaccination drive on Sunday

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation will launch a mobile vaccination drive in the city on April 11.

Published: 09th April 2021

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation will launch a mobile vaccination drive in the city on April 11. A specified dose of the vaccine will be taken in special vehicles to target areas to inoculate people, Corporation Commissioner P Kumaravel Pandian told reporters on Thursday. A total of 50,227 people have been vaccinated  through 32 urban primary health centres in Corporation limits, Pandian said and appealed to people to undergo Covid test if they exhibited symptoms.  

Containment plan
On an average, 180 to 220 people tested positive in the last four days in Corporation limits, the civic chief said adding that individual houses would be cordoned off from the rest of a street if more than 3 persons tested positive. So far 35 houses – 10 each in east and north zones, 2 in west zone, 11 in south Zone and 2 in the central zone – have been isolated in the city.

Treatment  
Steps have been taken to establish care centres at Karunya University at Mathampalayam, Bharathiar University, CODISSIA campus for inpatient treatment. The treatment centre at Bharathiar University can accommodate 420 people. In addition, a 400-bed facility will be established inside the CODISSIA trade centre. This could be ramped up to house 2,000 people if needed. 

CODISSIA president MV Ramesh Babu said, “We will be handing over Hall D in CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex for Covid Treatment Centre.” 

880 beds ready in Tiruppur
Tiruppur: The district administration has ramped up the number of beds to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. A total of 880 beds have been readied at healthcare facilities in the district. Besides, there are plans to reopen Siddha Covid-19 care in the city.  Around 2,800 beds were made available for Covid-19 patients last year

