Madurai: Man held for raping octogenarian

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 48-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping an 80-year-old woman in Kadupatti on April 2 (last Friday). According to sources, the suspect, K Soundrapandi of Vadipatti, had come to mediate between the woman’s two daughters and two daughters-in-law and bring an end to a property dispute between them.

Soundrapandi struck a conversation with the octogenarian at her house and then forced himself on her. It was only recently that the elderly woman revealed the incident to her daughter, who took her to the Usilampatti GH for treatment, police said, adding that both the woman’s sons were dead and that she suffered from a bent spine.

The Kadupatti police, who arrested Soundrapandi based on a complaint, said that he had attempted to rape several persons aged 50 and above. He was booked and was later remanded in the Virudhunagar sub-jail.

Meanwhile, a 64-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl in the district.