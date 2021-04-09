Ramnad forest ranger bags international award

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officer S Sathish was honoured with the International Ranger Award. The award was jointly announced by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA), International Ranger Federation (IRF), Global Wildlife Conservation and Conservation Allies. He is one of the 10 recipients of the first edition of the award.

Sathish was nominated for the award by a senior scientist from Wildlife Institute of India K Siva Kumar, for his efforts in conserving the Gulf of Mannar National Park. On Wednesday, the IUCN, during a virtual event, announced the list of 10 awardees under the category 'International Ranger Award' from across the globe. The winners were chosen among 600 entries received from forest rangers in various countries. Satish is one among the two Indians to be conferred the honour.

Sathish shared the award with Mahendira Giri from Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand and eight other Forest Rangers from Cambodia, Myanmar, Russia, Georgia, Zambia, Madagascar, Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) and Colombia.

Recognising his contribution in the conservation of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park by curbing sea cucumber poaching, and initiating efforts to rescue endangered marine species and protection of mangrove ecosystem in the Palk Bay region, a cash prize of US $10,000 ('7.25 lakh) for the development of forestry, a certificate and a special badge to be worn on uniform were presented to Sathish during the virtual award ceremony in Switzerland.