STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ramnad forest ranger bags international award

Sathish was nominated for the award by a senior scientist from Wildlife Institute of India K Siva Kumar, for his efforts in conserving the Gulf of Mannar National Park.

Published: 09th April 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officer S Sathish was honoured with the International Ranger Award. The award was jointly announced by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA), International Ranger Federation (IRF), Global Wildlife Conservation and Conservation Allies. He is one of the 10 recipients of the first edition of the award.

Sathish was nominated for the award by a senior scientist from Wildlife Institute of India K Siva Kumar, for his efforts in conserving the Gulf of Mannar National Park. On Wednesday, the IUCN, during a virtual event, announced the list of 10 awardees under the category 'International Ranger Award' from across the globe. The winners were chosen among 600 entries received from forest rangers in various countries. Satish is one among the two Indians to be conferred the honour. 

Sathish shared the award with Mahendira Giri from Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand and eight other Forest Rangers from Cambodia, Myanmar, Russia, Georgia, Zambia, Madagascar, Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) and Colombia.

Recognising his contribution in the conservation of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park by curbing sea cucumber poaching, and initiating efforts to rescue endangered marine species and protection of mangrove ecosystem in the Palk Bay region, a cash prize of US $10,000 ('7.25 lakh) for the development of forestry, a certificate and a special badge to be worn on uniform were presented to Sathish during the virtual award ceremony in Switzerland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wildlife Institute of India Ramanathapuram Forest Range S Sathish World Commission on Protected Areas IUCN
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp