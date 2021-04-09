Seven -year-old dies in Tenkasi after quack administers wrong injection

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The Alangulam police on Thursday registered a case in connection with the death of a seven-year-old girl after her parents alleged that she died after a quack administered her an injection. The deceased is Jada, a Class 2 student.

According to sources, Jada’s mother, Ester Sornam, brought the child to a medical shop ran by the said quack in Alangulam on Tuesday. The child had been suffering from fever for the previous two days.

The quack administered Jada an injection, following which, allergic blisters began to appear on the child’s body. Worried and alarmed by this, the child’s mother, Sornam, took her to a private hospital in Alangulam and then to another hospital located in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

Both the private hospitals asked Sornam to take the child to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) for treatment. The child, while being moved, however, died on her way to TvMCH, according to the sources.