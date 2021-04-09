STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Tell him to come', writes Tenkasi youth on social media targeting Dhanush M Kumar, here's what the MP did

After meeting him, the MP promised that he would ensure his demands will be met once the MP funds were allotted by the Central government. 

Published: 09th April 2021 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Tenkasi MP Dhanush M Kumar with Saravanan. (Photo by special arrangement)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Noticing a youth's Facebook post claiming that the Tenkasi MP Dhanush M Kumar is missing and “Kanda Vara Sollunga” (if you find him, tell him to come), the DMK leader went to the youth's village with sweets on Thursday. 

The youth, Saravanan, had demanded construction of a public toilet and bus shelter in Nayinagaram village. After meeting him, the MP promised that he would ensure they were constructed once the MP funds were allotted by the Central government. 

"I was shown Saravanan's post on Facebook in the morning and went to meet him in the evening. As I was planning to visit him at his house, I took a box of sweets for him. However, we met on the roadside and I handed over the sweets,” Dhanush told TNIE

“Since the Central government has stopped allocation of funds to MPs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I could not fulfil some demands of the voters. I will surely construct the toilet and shelter once I get the MP funds," Dhanush said. 

"As I travelled by my friend's car to meet him, Saravanan asked why I had changed my car on Thursday. He also said that he used to see me travelling via his village," said the MP, when asked if he was visiting the villages of his constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhanush M Kumar Tenkasi MP
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp