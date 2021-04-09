'Tell him to come', writes Tenkasi youth on social media targeting Dhanush M Kumar, here's what the MP did

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Noticing a youth's Facebook post claiming that the Tenkasi MP Dhanush M Kumar is missing and “Kanda Vara Sollunga” (if you find him, tell him to come), the DMK leader went to the youth's village with sweets on Thursday.

The youth, Saravanan, had demanded construction of a public toilet and bus shelter in Nayinagaram village. After meeting him, the MP promised that he would ensure they were constructed once the MP funds were allotted by the Central government.

"I was shown Saravanan's post on Facebook in the morning and went to meet him in the evening. As I was planning to visit him at his house, I took a box of sweets for him. However, we met on the roadside and I handed over the sweets,” Dhanush told TNIE.

“Since the Central government has stopped allocation of funds to MPs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I could not fulfil some demands of the voters. I will surely construct the toilet and shelter once I get the MP funds," Dhanush said.

"As I travelled by my friend's car to meet him, Saravanan asked why I had changed my car on Thursday. He also said that he used to see me travelling via his village," said the MP, when asked if he was visiting the villages of his constituency.