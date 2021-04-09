STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more held in Arakkonam double murder case 

The police had already arrested R Ajith (24), R Madhan (37), V Nandakumar (20), and a 19-year-old man in the case.

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Ranipet police on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of two Dalit men in Arakkonam on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Shoghanur village as the bereaved family members and villagers refused to accept the bodies for the third consecutive day. 

Police said that a special team nabbed 20-year-old S Karthi and 24-year-old N Sathiya of Perumalrajpet on Friday. They are said to have been part of the group of Vanniyar men that allegedly stabbed Arjunan (26) of Shoghanur and Suriya (26) of Sembedu to death on Wednesday night at Sithambadi after an argument turned into a clash.

The police had already arrested R Ajith (24), R Madhan (37), V Nandakumar (20), and a 19-year-old man in the case. All the accused were booked under Sections 147, 148, 341, 323, 324, 307, 302 IPC read with provisions of the SC/ ST Act.

In Shoghanur village, the families continued their protest demanding compensation and a government job for the family of killed youngsters. Top police officials, including DIG N Kamini and SP R Sivakumar, have been camping in the area. Along with revenue officials, the police held talks with the protesters. On Friday evening, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan visited the village and officials held talks with him to help resolve the issue.

Although police have maintained that the murder was the fallout of an argument between the two groups, the VCK has alleged that there was a political motive behind the killings and has blamed the PMK for the violence. While the VCK claims to represent the Dalit community, the PMK claims to represent the Vanniyar community.

The VCK questioned the rationale for the sudden provocation that led to the brutal attack and wondered whether people were normally roaming around with knives to attack others.

