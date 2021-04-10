Prince of Arcot condoles death of Prince Philip

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, and his wife extended their heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and all members of the royal family, in the passing away of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The Prince recalled with great honour his calling on the Queen and Prince Philip, at Chennai, during their visit to the city, when his wife and he were invited by the then British Deputy High Commissioner in South India.

During the discussions, the Prince of Arcot took the opportunity of displaying the historic royal scrolls of the Kings of England, dated 1764 and 1770, addressed to his great ancestor Nawab Muhammad Ali Wallajah of the Carnatic. The British royal couple took a very keen interest in going through the scrolls and complimented the Prince of Arcot for preserving them intact.