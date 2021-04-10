STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more held in Arakkonam double murder case

Tension prevailed at Shoghanur village as the bereaved families and villagers refused to take the youths’ bodies

By Express News Service

RANIPET/CHENNAI: Two more people have been arrested by the Ranipet police in connection with the murder of two Dalits during a clash between them and members of the Vanniyar community at Arakkonam on Wednesday. S Karthi (20) and N Sathiya (24), of Perumalrajpet, were nabbed by a special team on Friday, police sources said, adding that they were allegedly part of the group of Vanniyar men who stabbed and killed Arjunan (26), of Shoghanur village, and Suriya (26), of Sembedu village, after an argument spiralled into an exchange of blows.

The police had earlier arrested R Ajith (24), R Madhan (37), V Nandakumar (20), and a 19-year-old in connection with the murder. Although police officials said the incident was a fallout of a duel between the groups, the VCK alleged there were political motives, and blamed the PMK for the murders. They questioned how such a brutal attack could be unleashed so suddenly, and why the attackers had knives at the time of the incident.

Tension prevailed at Shoghanur village as the bereaved families and villagers refused to take the bodies. They squatted on the road for the third consecutive day on Friday, demanding a hefty financial compensation and government job for the families of the deceased, sources said.  The families of the deceased didn’t accept the compensation offered by the government authorities as per the provisions of the law. Top police officials, including DIG N Kamini and SP R Sivakumar, have been camping in the area. The police and officers of the revenue department held talks with the protesters but to no avail.

On Friday evening, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan visited the village, and officials held talks with him to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, various political leaders condemned the murders. DMK president MK Stalin, in a press statement, expressed his sadness over the deaths. He urged the police to take steps to maintain law and order, and take strict action and arrest the accused and others who take the law into their hands.

Besides, he requested the public to forget the disputes and arguments which erupted during the elections, and said they should live as siblings and work for the betterment of the State. MDMK general secretary Vaiko condemned the incident and urged the people to ensure communal and religious hatred don’t develop in the State since Tamil Nadu is a pioneer, paving the way for other States in all fields and communal and religious hatred must be controlled with an iron fist. He further urged the State government to offer financial assistance to the bereaved families. TNCC president KS Alagiri urged the State government to offer Rs 50 lakh each as solatium to the bereaved families.

Comments

Gallery
