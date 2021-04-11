STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader raises question on safety of EVMs at GCT college

Published: 11th April 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP’s district president R Nandakumar on Saturday complained of poor arrangements made for agents of various political parties stationed at the Government College of Technology (GCT) safeguarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) stored in the strongrooms set up there.

After visiting the centre, Nandakumar claimed that the district administration has failed to make arrangements to provide proper food, accommodation and restroom facilities for the agents. “At a time when Covid-19 cases are surging in the district, it is risky for the agents to share a minimal space at the GCT,” said Nandakumar, who is also the chief agent for Coimbatore South BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan.

The officials assured to provide necessary facilities for the agents, however, Nandakumar threatened to protest if their grievances are not addressed in a couple of days.

