Cancel CBSE board exams: Ramadoss

PMK founder S Ramadoss on Saturday demanded that CBSE board examinations for classes 10 and 12, scheduled from May 4, be cancelled in view of increasing Covid cases.

PMK founder S Ramadoss

PMK founder S Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Saturday demanded that CBSE board examinations for classes 10 and 12, scheduled from May 4, be cancelled in view of increasing Covid cases. He said, “If at all the exams are to be conducted, take it online.

Students are afraid of the increasing cases.” Pointing out that the State had announced that the Plus Two exams would be held in the first week of May, Ramadoss said, “Already the government said not more than 100 persons should take part in any event. How can hundreds of students be made to sit in exam centres?”

