Migrants' exodus, scale-up testing: A look at Covid situation in Tamil Nadu districts

By Express News Service

Vellore

‘Overcome vaccine hesitancy’

VELLORE: In order to control spread of Covid-19 in Vellore, Rajesh Lakhoni, the monitoring officer, has insisted public take the jab. On April 10, he went door-to-door in Sathuvachari and inquired with residents if they had taken the jab.

The officer said those above 45 must get vaccinated without fail.

Earlier in the day, he held a review meeting with various government department officials in the presence of Collector. “There has been a rapid spread of the virus in the last one month,” said the officer adding that a team of officials have been assigned to monitor the situation and to implement all control measures.

“Three mobile medical units will be deployed at 24 places in the district to administer the vaccine. Preparations have been made to administer the vaccine at 46 PHCs, 10 Urban PHCs in Vellore Corporation limits, and the government hospitals in Gudiyattam, Pernambut, Anaicut, and Pentland Hospital.”

Tiruchy

Corporation scales up testing, vax drive

TIRUCHY: Though the central region is reporting a spike in Coronavirus cases, officials of Tiruchy Corporation said they are fully prepared to handle the situation.

“Now, we are conducting fever camps at 36 places on most days except Sundays. On an average, we are expecting to collect about 1,500 samples. On Friday, we collected 1,630 samples. We are trying to collect maximum samples to assess the spread of the virus,” a senior corporation official said.

Apart from this, officials said that they are giving vaccine shots through Primary Health Centres (PHC).

“On an average, we are giving about 600 shots. Our team is taking all steps to prevent the spread of virus,” said officials.

Coimbatore

Migrant workers start to leave the city over fear of lockdown

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association (COSIEMA) has called on the government to ensure that lockdown is not enforced, as fears remain among migrant workers that lockdown will be reimposed due to the sudden spread of Covid-19.

The association asked the State government to announce that lockdown will not be enforced to continue their production without any manpower shortages.

“There are about 300 manufacturing units that take job orders from other companies - are being operated in SIDCO industrial estate campus near Eachanari on Pollachi Main road. More than 60 per cent of the workers are north Indians. Most companies rely on these migrant workers," said P Nallathambi, president of COSIEMA.

Madurai

‘Over 3,000 beds available for Covid-19 patients in Madurai’

MADURAI: As on Friday, 578 of the total 3,777 beds for Covid-19 patients in Madurai district are occupied, according to Deputy Director of Health Services Dr KV Arjun Kumar.

On Friday alone, the district tested 3,965 samples for the infection. Madurai, which had flattened the infection curve in October last, is now witnessing a sharp spike in cases over the past few weeks. The number of fresh Covid-19 cases for April (1st to 10th) stood at 1,019.

Out of the 3,965 samples tested on Friday, 194 returned positive, indicating a positivity rate of 4.89%, the data showed.

A total of 8,66,325 swabs from the district were tested for infection, it revealed. Madurai has 18 Covid-19 diagnostic laboratories.

While 1,30,301 individuals were vaccinated in the district till Saturday, the number of people vaccinated on Saturday was 4,374, Dr Arjun Kumar said.