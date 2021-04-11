Srivilliputhur Congress candidate PSW Madhava Rao passes away

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Srivilliputhur Congress candidate PSW Madhava Rao (63) was reported to be dead on Sunday morning. He was admitted with Covid symptoms at a private hospital in Madurai on March 20.

However, he had tested negative for the infection during admission but was treated at the Covid ward due to severe lung infection, and was later put on ventilator.

Rao was a businessperson, as well as a legal consultant, and has served in various posts in the District Congress Committee and is an active member of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in Tamil Nadu Congress.

He reported of sickness soon after he had filed his nomination, and stopped his campaign two days after its start and got admitted at Madurai with Covid symptoms. However, his daughter Dhivya Rao took up the task of campaigning thereafter.

Madhava Rao is said to have suffered heart attacks and a severe lung infection over the past few days, according to health department sources.

His health condition further deteriorated on Saturday and he reportedly died on Sunday morning due to lung infection. His mortal remains are yet to be brought to Srivilliputhur.