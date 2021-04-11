STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Srivilliputhur Congress candidate PSW Madhava Rao passes away

Madhava Rao had tested negative for the infection during admission but was treated at the Covid ward due to severe lung infection, and was later put on ventilator. 

Published: 11th April 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

PSW Madhava Rao

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Srivilliputhur Congress candidate PSW Madhava Rao (63) was reported to be dead on Sunday morning. He was admitted with Covid symptoms at a private hospital in Madurai on March 20. 

However, he had tested negative for the infection during admission but was treated at the Covid ward due to severe lung infection, and was later put on ventilator. 

Rao was a businessperson, as well as a legal consultant, and has served in various posts in the District Congress Committee and is an active member of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in Tamil Nadu Congress. 

He reported of sickness soon after he had filed his nomination, and stopped his campaign two days after its start and got admitted at Madurai with Covid symptoms. However, his daughter Dhivya Rao took up the task of campaigning thereafter. 

Madhava Rao is said to have suffered heart attacks and a severe lung infection over the past few days, according to health department sources.

 His health condition further deteriorated on Saturday and he reportedly died on Sunday morning due to lung infection. His mortal remains are yet to be brought to Srivilliputhur. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSW Madhava Rao Srivilliputhur Congress candidate
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp