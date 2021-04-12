Even police booth constructed on encroached area of pond in Chennai?

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Kottivakkam allege that a part of a huge pond in the area has been encroached upon and even a police booth has been built on the pond area. Residents of Vivekanandhar Street in Kottivakkam said that the pond in their street was roughly 20,000 to 25,000 sq ft in the late 60s. “However, over the years, buildings have sprung up along the bund and people began parking vehicles there as well. This reduced the size of the pond,” said a long-time resident of Vivekanandhar Street.

The resident said that even in the 90s, the pond was its original size and many would take bath in it. About three years ago, a police booth was built on the allegedly encroached part and even the Chennai Corporation began restoring the pond ignoring its original size, thus legitimising the encroachments, allege residents. “Only recently, the Corporation restored the pond.

They laid a 20 feet road and left vacant space on all sides where vehicles are being parked. The pond wasn’t dredged properly and instead, a road and a water tank was built,” said activist David Manohar, who also said he has seen the actual size of the pond in the 90s and has relatives nearby who can confirm the same. Manohar said that the area comes under the CMDA aquifer zone and questioned how a police booth could be built on the borders of a pond. “It has been three years since this booth was built.

Hardly anyone uses it and it remains closed all the time,” he added. Residents also said that a lot of trees were present along the pond but now, they have all been cut down. When contacted by Express, Corporation officials denied any encroachments being ignored while restoring the waterbody. “We will inspect this pond and proceed further if there is any violation,” said an official.

‘Corpn turned a blind eye to encroachments’

About three years ago, a police booth was built on the allegedly encroached portion and even the Corporation began restoring the pond ignoring its original size, thus legitimising the encroachments, say residents. Many trees along the waterbody also have been cut down