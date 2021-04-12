STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Red tape poses roadblock for Tiruchy RoB over the years

The process to acquire 0.66 acres Defence Ministry land, which began years ago, to construct the last arm of RoB is yet to reach a favourable end.

Published: 12th April 2021 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

The unfinished arm of the Tiruchy road overbridge | M K Ashok Kumar

The unfinished arm of the Tiruchy road overbridge | M K Ashok Kumar

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents of the rockfort city are a disappointed lot as the Tiruchy road overbridge (RoB) remains an unfulfilled wish. The process to acquire 0.66 acres Defence Ministry land, which began years ago, to construct the last arm of RoB is yet to reach a favourable end.

The Tiruchy RoB, also known as Aristo bridge, was one of the major development projects proposed in the district to decongest traffic. Though the Highways Department since 2016 has managed to throw open the bridge arms connecting Tiruchy Central Bus Stand, Tiruchy Railway Station, Dindigul Highway and Old Madurai for traffic, the final arm, connecting Chennai bypass road, hit a roadblock with the department needing 0.66 acres of Defence Ministry land to complete the bridge. Several representations were made by officials and elected representatives to the Ministry over the years.

In the latest, Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukarsar on Saturday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded to speed up the land transfer process. A senior official privy to the project affairs said, “We had proposed to provide several alternative lands in exchange for this 0.66 acres, but the Defence Ministry is yet to accede. A few months ago, the State Government decided to offer 0.66 acres in the police grounds adjacent to the Defence land.”

Anticipating the Ministry to approve this deal, earlier this year, the Highways Department also floated tender at a cost of `2.93 crore to build the RoB unfinished arm. “However, the Ministry is now seeking land in Hanumanthapuram village in Chengalpattu, which is closer to their firing range. The State government is ready to cede this land in exchange,” the official said.

Tiruchy native A Sathiyasevan says he has been seeing the RoB construction for over a decade now. “First of all, it is appalling how the government started the project without finishing land acquisition process. Then even after many years they are not able to strike a deal. Defence Ministers have changed and the government got re-elected, still the RoB remains incomplete,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy road overbridge Tiruchy
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp