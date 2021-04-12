STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tasmac salesman fined Rs 5,900 for collecting extra Rs 5

Tasmac district manager (Tirunelveli) on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 5,900 on the salesman of a liquor shop in Alangulam for collecting Rs 5 above the MRP of a bottle of liquor.

Published: 12th April 2021 04:39 AM

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Tasmac district manager (Tirunelveli) on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 5,900 on the salesman of a liquor shop in Alangulam for collecting Rs 5 above the MRP of a bottle of liquor.

In his complaint to the manager, one Vijayan claimed that the salesman of shop (no 10601) forced him to pay Rs 5 above MRP for a bottle of vodka.

“When I asked why he was charging more, he replied that it was usual for him to do so. But, according to a reply of Public Information Officer of TASMAC to my RTI query, a salesman would be fined Rs 1,000 (+GST) for every Rs 1 they charge over the MRP,” Vijayan said.

