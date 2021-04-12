TNSTC conductor slaps elderly man over change, video goes viral

By Express News Service

ERODE: A video of a government bus conductor slapping a septuagenarian in an argument over tendering change near Goundampadi on Sunday went viral on social media. While police did not initiate any action against the conductor for lack of a complaint, the TNSTC has promised to look into the matter.

Sources identified the victim as Ganesan, from Chithode. This vegetable vendor regularly commutes in government buses between Chithode and Erode to source some produce. The incident happened on Sunday morning when Ganesan paid Rs 12 for a ticket value of Rs 7 and wanted the conductor, M Kumar (32), to return the change.

As Kumar demanded the exact amount, an irritated Ganesan fished out Rs 5 from his pocket and gave it. An irked Kumar slapped Ganesan who in turn grabbed Kumar’s shirt in an argument. Sources said that Ganesan’s fellow passengers intervened and asked the conductor to stop abusing the elderly man, who sobbed for having been meted out such treatment after deboarding the bus at his stop.

TNSTC officials told TNIE that it was wrong on the part of the conductor to have hit the elderly man, and added that Ganesan too hurled slurs at him. “Action will be taken against the conductor after conducting an inquiry,” they added.