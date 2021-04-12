STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TNSTC conductor slaps elderly man over change, video goes viral

A video of a government bus conductor slapping a septuagenarian in an argument over tendering change near Goundampadi on Sunday went viral on social media.

Published: 12th April 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation

Image of a TNSTC bus used for representational purpose (File Photo | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy/EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE:  A video of a government bus conductor slapping a septuagenarian in an argument over tendering change near Goundampadi on Sunday went viral on social media. While police did not initiate any action against the conductor for lack of a complaint, the TNSTC has promised to look into the matter.

Video grab of the TNSTC bus conductor
slapping a septuagenarian in an argument
over tendering change near Goundampadi
on Sunday

Sources identified the victim as Ganesan, from Chithode. This vegetable vendor regularly commutes in government buses between Chithode and Erode to source some produce. The incident happened on Sunday morning when Ganesan paid Rs 12 for a ticket value of Rs 7 and wanted the conductor, M Kumar (32), to return the change.

As Kumar demanded the exact amount, an irritated Ganesan fished out Rs 5 from his pocket and gave it. An irked Kumar slapped Ganesan who in turn grabbed Kumar’s shirt in an argument. Sources said that Ganesan’s fellow passengers intervened and asked the conductor to stop abusing the elderly man, who sobbed for having been meted out such treatment after deboarding the bus at his stop.

TNSTC officials told TNIE that it was wrong on the part of the conductor to have hit the elderly man, and added that Ganesan too hurled slurs at him. “Action will be taken against the conductor after conducting an inquiry,” they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC conductor
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp