ESIC official sentenced to 4 year jail term

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Additional District Judge for CBI cases, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) has sentenced C Krishna Mohan, then Assistant, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Salem Sub Regional Office, Tamil Nadu to undergo four years Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs 1.20 lakh in a cheating case.

According to a release, CBI had registered a case against the accused on the allegations that the accused while working as UDC at ESIC branch office, Hosur misappropriated the claim amounts submitted by the ESI beneficiaries which were dishonestly credited into his (accused) bank account and his mother’s account. After investigation, three chargesheets were filed for the offence against Mohan. The court had taken cognizance and charges were framed against the accused.