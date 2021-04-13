Governor, CM extend Ugadi wishes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, extended Ugadi greetings, on Tuesday.The Chief Minister, in his message, said, Telugu and Kannada-speaking people have been living in Tamil Nadu for centuries. “Let the new year bring prosperity to all Telugu and Kannada speaking people,” he added.

The Governor, in his message, said, “On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava and Cheti Chand, I extend my best wishes and heartiest greetings to the Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Sindhi speaking people in Tamil Nadu.”

The Governor said these festivals mark the beginning of their traditional new year and reflect the composite culture and rich heritage of our country. “May these festivals bring prosperity and happiness in our lives. I request the people to keep in mind the present Corona situation and celebrate the festival by following the guidelines issued by governments,” he added.

Leaders of various political parties, including TNCC president KS Alagiri, TMC (M) president GK Vasan, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, also extended Ugadi wishes.