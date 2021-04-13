STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep factories free from lockdown: AEPC

To ensure uninterrupted manufacturing at factories, the council wrote to Centre on the day.

Published: 13th April 2021

Garment factory workers. express illustartion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has expressed concerns over a possible imposition of lockdown due to the resurgence in Covid cases. The body on Monday urged the State government to keep factories ‘free from lockdowns’. The council has also requested the Centre to provide an ‘Essential Service Sector’ tag for the labour-intensive apparel export industry. 

To ensure uninterrupted manufacturing at factories, the council wrote to Centre on the day.“The industry, which supports over 13 million workers directly and many more indirectly, in rural and backward areas, and largely comprises MSMEs, will be severely impacted if a lockdown is imposed,” said A Sakthivel, AEPC chairman. He added that they were concerned about the livelihoods of their workers, as they are about their health and safety. 

All factories have been taking stringent measures and following strict protocols as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs and other advisories. Regular tests and check-ups are also being done, he said, adding that the apparel exporters are also willing to follow stricter safety norms, but would want to avoid even partial lockdowns.

He added that the industry just got back on track with the return of migrant labourers, and orders have started to be consistent, with exports looking up. “A lockdown at this point of time will disrupt one year of hardwork put in by the industry in getting on the global map and the survival path,” Sakthivel said.

