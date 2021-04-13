 Tamil Nadu Elections: On 8-hour duty to guard people’s mandate

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Social media is flooded with memes trolling supporters of the DMK for being over-vigilant about EVMs stored in strong rooms. However, agents of the candidates from both the Dravidian majors are remaining glued to CCTV screens round the clock. They keep their eyes fixed on the doors of the strong rooms, a duty they have taken up on themselves till the day of counting.

The agents, who work on an eight-hour-shift, are allotted a room in each counting centre. They sit in the rooms and keep staring at CCTV monitors to watch a footage which displays nothing but the doors of the strong rooms and various approaches leading to it. Candidates from both the Dravidian majors are particular about the presence of their agents on a 24/7 basis.

V G Jayaraman, an agent for a DMK candidate, said, “We are working on three shifts. The first shift starts at 6 am, the second at 2 pm and the third, 10 pm. We sit in this room and keep looking at the screens for eight hours. Some people bring food from home, while others get parcels from hotels. We are also served tea and snacks.” With a perception doing its rounds that EVMs can be manipulated, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to protect the people’s mandate.

On Monday, VCK’s Nagapattinam candidate Aloor Shanavas personally visited the counting centre at EGS Pillay Engineering College and interacted with his agent, Mohamed Fahim, at the surveillance room.On how they manage to be on alert, Fahim said, “We do not see it as a chore. The dedication to the spirit of our party keeps us going. Above everything we are protecting the mandate of our own people.”