Tamil Nadu reports 6,984 new COVID-19 infections, 18 deaths

Published: 13th April 2021 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu logged over 6,000 COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from the UAE, for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, while 18 fatalities pushed the toll to 12,945.

The addition of 6,984 new infections took the caseload to 9.47 lakh, the health department said. The day also saw 3,289 people being discharged after recovery, taking the total to 8,84,199, leaving 49,985 active cases.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 2,482 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,69,614. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,337.The last time Tamil Nadu clocked over 6,000 cases on a single day was in August 2020.

A total of 83,332 samples were tested on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,06,86,440. Besides the state capital, 17 districts clocked new infections in triple digits.

Chengalpet reported 771 cases, Coimbatore 504, Thiruvallur 285, Madurai 254, Tirunelveli 220, Thanjavur 214 and Kancheepuram 204, followed by the others.

As many as 26 people who arrived from various destinations, including one from the the United Arab Emirates, tested positive for the virus.

Among the 18 deceased, two men, aged 56 and 63, did not have any comorbidity or illness, the bulletin said.

