Beware! Now, Covid-19 can clutch you in ways you don’t even know

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In fresh concerns for health department, people down with headache, vomiting and diarrhoea also are testing positive for Covid-19. With positivity rate of 7.9 per cent, officials advised people to take a test if they exhibit any of the above symptoms in addition to fever, cold, and cough.

Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) A Nirmala said the hospital of late has been recording several instances of patients with complaints of headache, vomiting, and diarrhoea testing positive.

CMCH sources said at least 10 out of 100 Covid patients exhibited symptoms of diarrhoea, headache or vomiting. On March 29, a 23-year-old Covid positive patient died at the CMCH reportedly after she complained of vomiting and fever. Nirmala reasoned that the woman might have ignored symptoms and sought medical help late.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T S Selvavinayagam told TNIE that a person would be declared Covid positive only on the basis of RT-PCR test result. “Vomiting and diarrhea could also be the symptoms. A person must undergo a test when in doubt,” he added.

Late hospitalisation a cause for worry

Despite the high positivity rate, the mortality rate is relatively less in the district. Six Covid deaths were reported in Coimbatore in the last seven days, sources said. “Patients invariably wait till their condition deteriorate. This could be one reason for the deaths,” Nirmala said.

A senior official in the city corporation said some persons who tested negative died due to lung damage. “The second wave is now seeing a rise in the graph. People must not take this condition lightly but get tested as soon as they develop symptoms,” he added. Public health expert, P Rathan, reasoned that mutant variant of Coronavirus could be the reason for persons without lung issues testing positive.