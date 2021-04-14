STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid 2.0: Dry eyes, fatigue, diarrhoea common symptoms

As the State gears up to tackle the second wave of Covid, the symptoms and infection manifestation have changed quite a bit, say doctors.

Coronavirus, Chennai, Covid testing

A health worker takes swab sample of a worker in GSN Coaching Depot, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

TIRUCHY: As the State gears up to tackle the second wave of Covid, the symptoms and infection manifestation have changed quite a bit, say doctors. While asymptomatic patients were high in number earlier, more patients are showing symptoms at present. Severe muscle pain, diarrhoea, stomach pain, eye irritation and fatigue are the most prevalent symptoms now, doctors in Tiruchy said.

“We are witnessing mixed presentation amongst our patients. Many have several symptoms but no fever. Also, more patients now are in the age group 25 to 45 years. Earlier, the younger ones were asymptomatic,” says Dr K Vanitha, Dean of MGMGH.

Recent symptoms also include, eye irritation and dryness in eyes. Doctors say that it is important for people to be aware of these symptoms, as normally people attribute eye irritation to the summer heat. “We are also seeing some older patients have confusion and slight memory loss. They are unable to remember things like if they ate medicines, etc.

Loose stools is also a common symptom now,” said Emergency Physician Dr A Mohamed Hakkim. “People with slight fever, fatigue and eye irritation think it’s because of the heat. They need to be aware that it could be symptoms of Covid,” he added.

Smell, taste not reduced too much
Doctors say that loss of smell and taste were not commonly reported recently. “We are seeing people feel extremely tired. This is because of muscle pain and loss of appetite. Some people also have trouble breathing,” said Dr Sathish of the Medicine Department, MGMGH.

