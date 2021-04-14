STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industrial units seek Covid vaccination for workers

The industrial units, especially the MSME sector, in the State have appealed to the government to include workers of all age groups in the Covid vaccination drive underway.

Published: 14th April 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a Covid vaccine to a woman at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriram bn

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The industrial units, especially the MSME sector, in the State have appealed to the government to include workers of all age groups in the Covid vaccination drive underway. At present, only those aged above 45 years are eligible for vaccination. 

Underlining that they have been bearing the brunt of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown since last year, representatives of the industrial units said that their lives and livelihoods should be guarded at any costs.

“Lockdown is not a solution now as it would be very difficult for the workers to survive without income anymore. The government should include all workers in the ongoing vaccination drive,” said Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) president S Anburajan.

Noting that factories and shop floors cannot be shut as it will create supply chain disruption, Ganesan J, an industrial unit owner in Guindy Industrial Estate, said, “We are following Covid protocols in our factories. But the best way to protect our employees is to vaccinate them.” Some MSME units are also ready to bear vaccine costs partly if the authorities include their employees in the drive.

“The main issue is we don’t know when this crises will cease,” said Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association President AN Sujeesh. “So it is imperative that all employees are vaccinated at the earliest,” he said.

