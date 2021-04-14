Lawyer-cum-activist murdered by gang 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A lawyer-cum-social activist was allegedly murdered by a gang in Kancheepuram on Monday night. His friend sustained injuries in the melee. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Azhagarasan (41) of Karai in Kancheepuram.

He had been practising law at the Kancheepuram court and was also a social activist who voiced opinions against sand mining and illicit sale of liquor. On Monday evening, Azhagarasan and his friend, Shankar, were travelling along the Chennai-Bengaluru NH, when a gang of seven men on two-wheelers attacked him with machetes and knives, the police said.

While the gang murdered Azhagarasan, Shankar sustained injuries. Azhagarasan’s body was sent for postmortem, and Shankar was taken to the GH for treatment. A case has been registered.