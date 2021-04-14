STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu records highest ever daily COVID cases with 7,819 new infections, 25 deaths

A total of 97,668 samples were tested on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,07,84,108.

Published: 14th April 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 08:01 AM

A health worker collecting swab samples in Chennai on Sunday | Ashwin Prasath

(Representational Image) A health worker collecting swab samples| (File Photo | EPS/ Ashwin Prasath)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 7,819 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths. This is the highest number of new cases reported in the State so far. The previous highest figure was 6,993 new cases on July 27, 2020. With this, the case tally is now 9,54,948 and toll is 12,970.

The number of active cases in the State reached 54,315 on the day, after 3,464 people were discharged. The highest number of active cases the State has dealt with is 57,968 from last July.

The State has also increased the number of RT-PCR tests being conducted, testing 96,513 people on Wednesday, which is 14,000 more than on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, Chennai recorded a whopping 2,564 cases. The city presently has 20,144 active cases and containment measures are being ramped up. Officials said that close to 1,110 streets now have active cases and they are identifying clusters and testing up to 20 contacts of a patient. 

After Chennai, Chengalpattu district has 5,089 active cases, followed by 4,544 in Coimbatore. In Chennai, Teynampet and Anna Nagar are the only two Corporation zones to have more than 2,000 active cases - 2,037 and 2,109 – respectively.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur reported 124, 772, 383 cases respectively. While Coimbatore reported 540 new cases, Thoothukudi reported 244, Tirupur 225, Tiruchy 216 and Madurai reported 199 new cases. Perambalur reported only two new cases. 

According to the media bulletin released by the health department, three of the deceased had no comorbid conditions.

One of them was a 23-year-old man from Tiruvallur who was admitted at Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai at 6.07 am on April 12. He tested positive on that day and died less than a day after admission at 1.55 am on April 13 due to bronchopneumonia, respiratory failure, acute pulmonary embolism.

