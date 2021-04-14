Woman constable in Thoothukudi assaults Anganwadi worker, booked

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A woman police constable from Tiruchendur All women police station (AWPS) was reportedly transferred to Armed Reserve (AR) camp by Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar for allegedly assaulting a woman Anganwadi worker by her belt.

The victim D Hepsibai (36) of Kamarajapuram, Arumuganeri, was reportedly grievously hurt and was admitted to Tiruchendur government hospital. She was later referred to Thoothukudi medical college hospital (TKMCH). The constable Muthulakshmi (30) was booked under various sections of IPC at Arumuganeri police station.

Sources said that constable R Muthulakshmi's husband and realtor Rathnakumar used to distribute laddus to the children of Rajamaniyapuram Anganwadi on Republic Day. Hepsibah works as anganwadi assistant in the same anganwadi.

It is said that someone took a picture of Rathnakumar and Hepsibai standing close to each other while distributing the laddus and circulated it on social media.

Upon seeing the picture, Muthulakshmi went Hepsibah's house on Monday and allegedly started beating her with a belt. Sources said that she had also kicked and stomped over Hepsibah. "She also warranted death threats to the Anganwadi worker," sources added.

Based on a complaint, Arumuganeri police had booked Muthulakshmi under various sections of IPC for assaulting the woman.