STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

12-day Madurai Chithirai festival begins amid strict Covid protocol

The Pattabishekam (coronation) ceremony is scheduled on April 22, Dig Vijayam on April 23, Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding) on April 24 and the car festival is to be held on April 25.

Published: 15th April 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

The temple flag marking the beginning of Chithirai Festival is being hoisted by the priests at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple.

The temple flag marking the beginning of Chithirai Festival is being hoisted by the priests at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The 12-day Chithirai festival at Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple commenced with flag hoisting on Thursday. 

While devotees are not allowed to participate in the festive rituals, they will be able to take darshan inside the temple at scheduled timing slots in the mornings and evenings, through East and South Towers only.

In a statement, the temple administration said that devotees who wish to have free darshan would be allowed entry into the temple on all the 12 days through East Tower while those opting for paid darshan are to enter through the South Tower only. The Chithirai festival began on Thursday with the flag hoisting and ends on April 25.

The Pattabishekam (coronation) ceremony is scheduled on April 22, Dig Vijayam on April 23, Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding) on April 24 and the car festival is to be held on April 25.

In accordance with the lockdown restrictions issued by the state government, public participation in the festivities/rituals has been prohibited. 

However, devotees are allowed to take darshan inside the temple only at stipulated timings in the mornings and evenings, before/after the rituals. 

On the day of Thirukalyanam alone, devotees are not permitted for morning darshan, soon after the celestial wedding rituals are over. Thirukalyanam will be streamed live online. 

The temple authorities further stated that all devotees must compulsorily wear face masks and that children aged below 10 years, pregnant women, and senior citizens aged above 65 years must avoid visiting the temple as part of Covid precautions. 

Devotees are not allowed to carry coconuts or any other fruits inside the temple or sit inside the premises after darshan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple Madurai Chithirai festival celestial wedding rituals
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp