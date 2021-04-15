Bus driver suffers heart attack while driving, passengers escape unhurt

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A bus driver suffered heart attack while driving and died on the way to hospital. However, all the 40 passengers inside the bus escaped unhurt. The driver, identified as Anand, from Illupur in Pudukkottai district, was driving the bus from Tiruchy to Annavasal.

While proceeding on Tiruchy Madurai National Highway, he suffered chest pain and collapsed. The bus veered 150 metres away from the road and fell inside a ditch after hitting a central median, said police. All the passengers managed to get out of the bus. Anand was then taken to MGMGH, but he died on the way. Manikandam police reached the spot and conducted investigation.