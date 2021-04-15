STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 12 State board exams to be postponed?

The Tamil Nadu government is holding discussions to decide if State Board Class 12 examinations should be postponed in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the State.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By ​SUSHMITHA RAMAKRISHNAN
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is holding discussions to decide if State Board Class 12 examinations should be postponed in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the State. The discussions begin as the State crossed a whopping 50,000 active cases.

Sources told Express that a decision will be made in the next couple of days. “A meeting will soon be convened between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and education officials before announcing how the State government may go about the situation,” sources said.

The State Board Class 12 exams are currently scheduled to start on May 5 and go on till May 31. The government, earlier this week, postponed the language exams scheduled on May 3 to May 31, as the vote counting for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 will take place on May 2. The Central government postponed the Class 12 CBSE exams and cancelled the Class 10 exams. The Tamil Nadu government cancelled the State Board Class 10 exams on February 27. 

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) issued orders to certify all Class 9, 10, and 11 students of the State Board as having passed their annual examinations without physically appearing for them and declared promoted.

Meanwhile, exams like NEET PG or entrance examinations conducted by private colleges too will be held only in a limited number of centres, pushing aspirants to travel long distances on public transport. Students, who took Twitter by storm last week with #CancelBoardExam2021 have also started #PostponeJEE2021. Over 22 lakh students have registered for JEE (Mains).

