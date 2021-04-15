Consider plea on reopening of sugar mill in Mayiladuthurai: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Refusing to pass any interim directions, the Madras High Court has directed the Commissioner of Sugar, to consider representation of sugarcane farmers, in reopening the NPKRR Co-operative Sugar Mill in Mayiladuthurai.

According to the petitioner, C Mohan Kumar, a resident of Mayiladuthurai, sugarcane is cultivated in 10,000 acres in the region, with an output of seven lakh tonnes per year. However, NPKRR Co-operative Sugar Mill was recently shut down. The petitioner alleged that despite record production, the authorities gave false information to the government, claiming that the production was low which eventually lead to closure of the mill.

Despite several representations to the government to revive the mill, the authorities failed to pay heed to the request. The petitioner urged the court to direct the authorities to consider reopening the mill. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recording the submissions observed that the court cannot interfere in the matter.

However it observed, “There is no doubt that a large section of people may benefit by reopening the mill, but the viability of the mill, the future prospects, environmental considerations and many other factors go into the decision-making process in such regard that the Court is not equipped to undertake.” The bench, disposing of the plea, directed the petitioner to make a fresh representation to Commissioner of Sugar and asked the commissioner to respond within eight weeks.