Covid impacts internship of BEd students 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Second-year students of B.Ed colleges said they are worried that they could not complete School Internship Training (SIT) this academic year due to Covid -19 impact.

According to sources, to learn teaching practice at ground level, B.Ed colleges allow second-year students to teach lessons to students in government and private schools under SIT and students should get permission from the chief educational officer to teach the children at schools.

However, as the schools are closed due to the Covid-19 situation, B.Ed students are disappointed that they would not be able to have first-hand experience in teaching students which is a part of the course, sources added.

A student on the condition of anonymity, said, “SIT started in December 2020 when schools were closed. I had to teach lessons to class IX, X students in a government higher secondary school in the city online. I was disappointed as I was unable to have a classroom experience of teaching. Besides, I had to face problems of irregular student attendance, lack of internet facility, etc, in online teaching.”

“I got a chance to teach lessons to students directly, after classes started for IX, X students in January 2021. However, subject teachers did not give adequate time to teach lessons to students citing time shortage, and I was unable to complete the lessons for them. SIT was no use to us,” she added.

Another student in a government college of education Coimbatore, said, “Students were not interested to listen when the classes were conducted online. Also, after the government announced ‘all pass’, it became more difficult for us. SIT is not effective to us in any way.”

However, she said that she gained experience doing administration work in schools.

Professors of B.Ed colleges said that after school reopening, higher education departments would give one more chance to the second-year students to know classroom teaching methods.