STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid impacts internship of BEd students 

Second-year students of B.Ed colleges said they are worried that they could not complete School Internship Training (SIT) this academic year due to Covid -19 impact.

Published: 15th April 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Second-year students of B.Ed colleges said they are worried that they could not complete School Internship Training (SIT) this academic year due to Covid -19 impact.

According to sources, to learn teaching practice at ground level, B.Ed colleges allow second-year students to teach lessons to students in government and private schools under SIT and students should get permission from the chief educational officer to teach the children at schools.

However, as the schools are closed due to the Covid-19 situation, B.Ed students are disappointed that they would not be able to have first-hand experience in teaching students which is a part of the course, sources added.

A student on the condition of anonymity, said, “SIT started in December 2020 when schools were closed. I had to teach lessons to class IX, X students in a government higher secondary school in the city online. I was disappointed as I was unable to have a classroom experience of teaching. Besides, I had to face problems of irregular student attendance, lack of internet facility, etc, in online teaching.”

“I got a chance to teach lessons to students directly, after classes started for IX, X students in January 2021. However, subject teachers did not give adequate time to teach lessons to students citing time shortage, and I was unable to complete the lessons for them. SIT was no use to us,” she added.

Another student in a government college of education Coimbatore, said, “Students were not interested to listen when the classes were conducted online. Also, after the government announced ‘all pass’, it became more difficult for us. SIT is not effective to us in any way.”

However, she said that she gained experience doing administration work in schools.

Professors of B.Ed colleges said that after school reopening, higher education departments would give one more chance to the second-year students to know classroom teaching methods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School Internship Training B.Ed colleges Covid -19
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp