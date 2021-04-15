HC notice to State on plea related to quarry license

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued notice to the State, on a plea seeking to restrain authorities from granting a stone quarrying license, to Thonnadu village in Kancheepuram. The issue pertains to R Sathish, a resident of Thonnadu, moving a plea alleging that public consultations are being held for granting quarry license, to be granted very soon.

However, it is in total violation of the mandatory conditions stipulated in the Tamil Nadu Mines and Mineral Concession rule 1959, stated the petition.The petitioner also said that over 2,000 families are residing in the village and the impact of quarrying operations will increase pollution levels and impact the health of the villagers.

Despite, several representations to concerned authorities about the impact of quarrying, a company was chosen for carrying out quarry operations. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, admitting the plea, ordered notice to the State and the Pollution Control Board to file a detailed report within four weeks.