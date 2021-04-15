Take steps to vaccinate all, DMK urges Central govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the Union government to take steps to inoculate everyone in order to curb the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Expressing his concern over the Centre’s decision to inoculate only selected groups of people ‘despite the virus spreading like wildfire’, Stalin attributed the ‘lethargic attitude’ of the Union government to the second wave of the pandemic.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi diverted the attention from the mismanagement of his government by naming the vaccination drive as a ‘festival’. “He is still campaigning in West Bengal for the BJP,” he noted.

The DMK president also urged the Union government to send vaccines to Tamil Nadu on a war footing as hospitals here were brimming with Covid-19 positive patients. The State and Central governments must create awareness among the masses on the importance of vaccination. Further, the people of the State should voluntarily come forward to get vaccinated and adhere to the government’s instructions to keep the disease at bay, Stalin urged.