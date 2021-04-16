STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another high in Tamil Nadu: 8,449 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

Chennai reported 2,636 cases and 11 deaths. The capital has an active caseload of 22,420.

Covid-19 vaccination is being administered at Tirunelveli Collectorate.

Covid-19 vaccination is being administered at Tirunelveli Collectorate. (Photo | EPS/V.KARTHIKALAGU)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 8,449 fresh Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 9,71,384 and toll to 13,032. The number of active cases has also scaled a new peak at 61,593 after 4,920 people were discharged on the day. 

This is the first time that the State has crossed the 8K-mark. Previously, the highest number of new cases reported was 7,987 on Thursday, which broke the record of 7,819 on Wednesday. Before that, 6,993 on July 27, 2020 was the highest number of new cases reported in the State. 

Chennai reported 2,636 cases and 11 deaths. The capital has an active caseload of 22,420. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram reported 795, 453 and 303 cases respectively. While Coimbatore reported 583 cases, Thoothukudi 277, Tiruchy 273, Tirupur 227, Salem and Tirunelveli each reported 214 new cases. As many as 12 other districts reported over 100 new cases on the day. 

The State tested 97,201 samples and 95,561 people on the day. As on Friday, 2,06,40,110 people have been tested.

According to the State's media bulletin, four of the 33 people whose deaths were reported on Friday did not have any comorbid conditions and two of the four died on the day of admission. A 53-year-old woman from Chennai, who tested positive on April 12, was admitted in Government Stanley Hospital at 4.50 pm on April 14. She died just 10 minutes later at 5pm due to bronchopneumonia and sudden cardiac arrest. In Salem, a 56-year-old man, who tested positive on April 13, was admitted in the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital at 8.15pm on April 14. He died just hours later at 10.45 pm due to Covid pneumonia and respiratory failure.

On the other hand, for the second consecutive day the State managed to vaccinate over 2 lakh people against the Coronavirus.

According to health department data, 2,01,495 people were vaccinated on the day. With this, 45,92,124 people in Tamil Nadu have received the vaccine.

